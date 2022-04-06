MSU Federal Credit Union - 4/6/22

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about reviewing your finances, finance plan and what steps you can do to strengthen them. For more information please visit www.msufcu.org or visit any of their 14 Local Branches.

