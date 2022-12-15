MSU Federal Credit Union - 12/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about how a strong credit score and managing credit well are keys to getting better loan rates, saving money, and boosting your overall financial health. For more information please visit any of their 13 Local Branches or go online to msufcu.org

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook