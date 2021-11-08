MSU Federal Credit Union - 11/8/21

LANSING, Mich. — If you are in the market for a house, being prepared before you start shopping is key. This includes knowing your credit score, obtaining a preapproval letter from your mortgage lender, and finding a good real estate agent. Whitney Anderson-Harrell, MSUFCU Chief Community Development Officer, will share a few things to do before you start looking for your dream home. For more information please visit www.msufcu.org or visit any of their 14 Local Branches.

