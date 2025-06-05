Watch Now
MPHI-Advance Peace Lansing - 06/05/25

LANSING, Mich. — Advance Peace is a transformative, community-based initiative that invests in the lives of individuals at the center of gun violence, providing intensive mentorship, support, and opportunities to break cycles of harm. By building trust and accountability, it fosters healing and long-term change rooted in love, dignity, and restorative justice. For more information please visit MPHI.org or call (517) 899-4732.

