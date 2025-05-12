Moneyball Sportswear - 05/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — Join Moneyball Sportswear for a free, family-friendly community event this Saturday, May 17th, from 12 PM to 5 PM at their HQ in Lansing. 517 Day will feature a tribute to Malcolm X’s 100th birthday, Lansing history presentations, kids’ activities like custom slide painting, food trucks, shopping deals, and more. Come experience a celebration of culture, connection, and community.

For more information please visit MoneyballSportswear.com or call (517) 393-07863.

