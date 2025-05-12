Moneyball Sportswear - 05/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — Join Moneyball Sportswear for a free, family-friendly community event this Saturday, May 17th, from 12 PM to 5 PM at their HQ in Lansing. 517 Day will feature a tribute to Malcolm X’s 100th birthday, Lansing history presentations, kids’ activities like custom slide painting, food trucks, shopping deals, and more. Come experience a celebration of culture, connection, and community.
For more information please visit MoneyballSportswear.com or call (517) 393-07863.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.