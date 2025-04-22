Moneyball Sportswear - 04/22/25

Moneyball Sportswear celebrates Lansing History and Community on May 17th, 517 Day. Join Moneyball Sportswear at their HQ on May 17th for a powerful day of unity, culture, and hometown pride. It’s a free, community-focused event that brings all ages together in the heart of Lansing. For more information please visit MoneyballSportswear.com or call (517) 393-07863.
