Moneyball Sportswear - 02/21/25

LANSING, Mich. — Desmond Ferguson, owner of Moneyball Sportswear, shares that they specialize in custom team sports uniforms, offering high-quality, fully customized designs for teams at every level. For more information please visit MoneyballSportswear.com or call (517) 393-07863.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.