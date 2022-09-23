Modern Woodmen of America - 9/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Buck, Managing Partner at Modern Woodmen of America talks about seeking people of character to add to their team. For more information please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopherbuckmwa/ or call (517) 525-2737.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.