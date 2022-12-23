Modern Woodmen of America - 12/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Buck, Managing Partner at Modern Woodmen of America talks about career opportunities in the financial services profession especially for Veterans. For more information please visit www.linkedin.com/in/christopherbuckmwa/ or call (517) 525-2737.
