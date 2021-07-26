Mitten Raised Bakery - 7/26/21

LANSING, Mich. — Morgan Sego, Assistant Manager and Katie Karamol, Co-Owner of Mitten Raised Bakery talks about all of their delicious treats and the ability for them to take special orders. For more information please visit MittenRasied.com or call (517) 490-3918.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook