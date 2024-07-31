Mint Festival / St. Johns Area Chamber of Commerce - 07/31/24

LANSING, Mich. — Danielle Schrader, Director & Events Coordinator of the St. Johns Area Chamber of Commerce, shares the details on the 39th Annual St Johns Mint Festival. For more information please visit MintFest.org.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook