Middle Village Micro-Market - 2/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Justin Haun, Business Development Manager at Lake Trust Credit Union and Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing Inc. talk about how they're working together to empower entrepreneurs and #LiftUpLocal with a shared space retail shopping market. For more information please visit Facebook.com/middlevillagemicromarket or call (517) 487-3322.

