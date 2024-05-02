Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Middle Village - Hoddy Collective - 05/02/24

Posted at 12:19 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 12:19:25-04

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Reinhardt, Director of Downtown Community Development at Downtown Lansing Inc., joined by Amara Hoddy, Owner of Hoddy Collective, discuss Middle Village and its next cohort, featuring Black Rose Designs, Cocobella Fashion Boutique, Hoddy Collective, Ornamaloo and Sedona Wanderlust. Middle Village’s newest cohort brings a fresh and new variety of women’s boutique fashion, custom-made men’s clothing, artisan collectibles and home decor, jewelry and more. For more information please visit MiddleVillageshops.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend?
Please complete the form below