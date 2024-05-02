Middle Village - Hoddy Collective - 05/02/24

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Reinhardt, Director of Downtown Community Development at Downtown Lansing Inc., joined by Amara Hoddy, Owner of Hoddy Collective, discuss Middle Village and its next cohort, featuring Black Rose Designs, Cocobella Fashion Boutique, Hoddy Collective, Ornamaloo and Sedona Wanderlust. Middle Village’s newest cohort brings a fresh and new variety of women’s boutique fashion, custom-made men’s clothing, artisan collectibles and home decor, jewelry and more. For more information please visit MiddleVillageshops.com.

