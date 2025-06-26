Middle Village - 06/26/25

LANSING, Mich. — Ashia Williams, owner of Blueprint of Beauty Boutique, and Britt Houze, owner of BHouzeOrginals, join Morning Blend to talk about what the community can expect from Middle Village's newest cohort as the Middle Village 2025 Grand Opening approaches on Wednesday, June 25 at 11 a.m. For more information please visit MiddleVillageShops.com or call (517) 487-3322.

