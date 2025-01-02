Middle Village - 01/02/25

Middle Village is getting ready for its 6th cohort in 2025 and Julie Reinhardt, Director of Downtown Community Development at DLI, tell us what interested businesses should know! For more information please visit MiddleVillageShops.com.

