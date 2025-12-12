Mid Michigan Medicare - 12/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — David Alan Deaton of Mid Michigan Medicare explains what you can still do if you missed the Medicare and Marketplace deadlines — and how to avoid any gaps in your 2026 coverage. For more information visit MidMichiganMedicare.com or call (517) 300-2101.

