Mid Michigan Medicare - 12/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — David Alan Deaton of Mid Michigan Medicare explains what you can still do if you missed the Medicare and Marketplace deadlines — and how to avoid any gaps in your 2026 coverage. For more information visit MidMichiganMedicare.com or call (517) 300-2101.
