Mid Michigan Medicare - 10/10/25

LANSING, Mich. — Losing Your Plan? Don’t Panic — Call David! Mid Michigan Medicare offers local, face-to-face Medicare reviews at no cost to you. For more information visit MidMichiganMedicare.com or call (517) 300-2121.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook