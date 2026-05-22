Mid-Michigan Ear, Nose & Throat - 05/22/26

LANSING, Mich. — Jenna Reynolds & Casey Barratt at Mid-Michigan ENT talk with us about the importance of early hearing care & how their team provides comprehensive testing, personalized treatment and ongoing support to help patients improve their quality of life. For more information, please visit MMENT.org and (517) 332-0100.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.