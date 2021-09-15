Michigrain Distillery - 9/15/21

LANSING, Mich. — Adam Goss, Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Dart Bank and Mike Bird, Vice President and Head Distiller at Michigrain Distillery talk about Dart Banks Banking on Business Program and what Michigrain does. Michigrain is a bulk Ethanol for many industries and they have a Tasting Room and Event Space. For more information please visit Michigrain.net or call (517) 220-0560. To learn more about Dart Bank's Banking on Business please visit DartBank.com or call (517) 676-3661.

