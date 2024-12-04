Michigan Virtual - 12/04/24

LANSING, Mich. — Second annual Michigan AI Summit on Dec. 17 to focus on helping K-12 educators and experts collaborate on the integration of AI into the classroom. Registration is now open at MichiganVirtual.org/AIsummit. For more information visit the website, or call (888) 532-5806.
