Michigan Tribe - 6/24/21

Amanda Loveland and Alex Masten, Co-Leaders with Michigan Tribe talk about how Michigan Tribe is helping women start and grow businesses in the Jackson area by providing events and funding. For more information please visit MichiganTribe.com or call (517) 748-6678.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook