Michigan State University Rodeo Club - 2/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — Caitlyn Havelka, 2020 Miss Michigan State University talks about the details for the upcoming Spartan Stampede Rodeo at MSU's Livestock Pavilion that takes place February 18th to 20th. For more information please visit canr.msu.edu/msurodeoclub or call (800)-WHARTON.

