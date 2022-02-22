Michigan State Police Recruiting and Selection - 2/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tony Ramirez, Trooper with the Michigan State Police E. S. Team and Dwayne L Gill, Sergeant and Michigan State Police Recruiter talk about one of the many exciting jobs you can do as a Michigan State Trooper. For more information please visit mi.gov/mspjobs or call (517) 284-3199.
