Michigan State Police Recruiting and Selection - 2/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tony Ramirez, Trooper with the Michigan State Police E. S. Team and Dwayne L Gill, Sergeant and Michigan State Police Recruiter talk about one of the many exciting jobs you can do as a Michigan State Trooper. For more information please visit mi.gov/mspjobs or call (517) 284-3199.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook