Michigan State Police Recruiting and Selection - 11/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — Trooper Brandee Hart and Antonio Palmer, MSP Recruiter for the Michigan State Police is offering an opportunity to change your career, change your community and change your life by becoming a Michigan State Trooper! For more information visit mi.gov/mspjobs or by calling 517-284-3199.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook