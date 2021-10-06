Watch
Michigan State Police Recruiting and Selection - 10/6/21

Posted at 12:00 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 12:00:47-04

LANSING, Mich. — Sgt. Dwayne Gill, MSP Recruiter for the Michigan State Police is offering an opportunity to change your career, change your community and change your life by becoming a Michigan State Trooper! For more information visit mi.gov/mspjobs or by calling 517-284-3199.

