Michigan State Police Recruiting and Selection - 10/6/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sgt. Dwayne Gill, MSP Recruiter for the Michigan State Police is offering an opportunity to change your career, change your community and change your life by becoming a Michigan State Trooper! For more information visit mi.gov/mspjobs or by calling 517-284-3199.
