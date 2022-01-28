Michigan State Police Recruiting and Selection - 1/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sgt. Dwayne Gill, Recruiter with the Michigan State Police talks about starting your career right here with the Michigan State Police. For more information please visit mi.gov/mspjobs or call (517) 284-3199.
