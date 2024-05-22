Michigan State Police Lansing Regional Communications Center - 05/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tori Huss, Lead Emergency Dispatcher, explains job opportunities with the Michigan State Police, Lansing Regional Communications Center. For more information please mspjobs.michigan.gov/civilian-careers/emergency-dispatcher or call (517) 334-6223.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.