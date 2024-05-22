Michigan State Police Lansing Regional Communications Center - 05/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tori Huss, Lead Emergency Dispatcher, explains job opportunities with the Michigan State Police, Lansing Regional Communications Center. For more information please mspjobs.michigan.gov/civilian-careers/emergency-dispatcher or call (517) 334-6223.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook