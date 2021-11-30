Michigan State Police - 11/30/21

LANSING, Mich. — Alan Oosterbaan, Sergeant with the Michigan State Police talks about the Careers available in the Motor Carrier Division. For more information please visit mi.gov/mspjobs; e-mail them at mspcvedRecruiting@michigan.gov or call (517) 284-3247.

