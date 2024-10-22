Michigan State Police - 10/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tonya Nobach, Acting Senior Deputy Director - State Services Bureau, shares the Michigan State Police offers more than just enlisted position job opportunities. For more information please visit michigan.gov/mspjobs or call (248) 206-9638.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.