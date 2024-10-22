Michigan State Police - 10/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tonya Nobach, Acting Senior Deputy Director - State Services Bureau, shares the Michigan State Police offers more than just enlisted position job opportunities. For more information please visit michigan.gov/mspjobs or call (248) 206-9638.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook