Michigan State Police - 09/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tpr. Matthew Slagter, 6th district recruiter for the Michigan State Police, shares his journey being a trooper. He also discusses the Baseline Fitness Test opportunity.
Baseline Fitness Test - September 16, 2024 6:00 PM
Grand Rapids Post
2290 4 Mile Road NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49544

For more information please visit michigan.gov/mspjobs or call (517) 287-3197.

