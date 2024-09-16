Michigan State Police - 09/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tpr. Matthew Slagter, 6th district recruiter for the Michigan State Police, shares his journey being a trooper. He also discusses the Baseline Fitness Test opportunity.

Baseline Fitness Test - September 16, 2024 6:00 PM

Grand Rapids Post

2290 4 Mile Road NW

Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49544

For more information please visit michigan.gov/mspjobs or call (517) 287-3197.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook