Michigan State Police - 07/24/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tpr. Melissa Beafore, 2nd District Recruiter, shares what its like being a female Michigan State Trooper. For more information please visit
michigan.gov/mspjobs, or michigan.gov/mspjobs/contact-us/events-calendar/2024/07/24/detroit-works-job-fairor call (248) 206-9638.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.