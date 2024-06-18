Michigan State Police - 06/18/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tpr. Conner Mabie with the Michigan State Police shares what it takes to become a State Trooper and the rewarding opportunities that come with being a part of the MSP. For more information please visit michigan.gov/mspjobs or call (248) 206-9638.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook