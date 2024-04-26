Michigan State Police - 04/26/24

LANSING, Mich. — Sergeant DiJon Ware of the Michigan State Police stops in to discuss his current role with the MSP, the types of training found at the MSPAcademy, and recommendations for those that are considering joining the Michigan State Police. For more information please visit mspjobs.michigan.gov or call (517) 614-1016.

