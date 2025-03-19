Michigan State Police - 03/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Cadet Program provides young individuals with hands-on law enforcement experience, preparing them for future careers in public safety. Cadets receive structured training, mentor-ship from troopers, and opportunities to transition into the MSP Trooper Recruit School at age 21. For more information please visit michigan.gov/mspjobs or call (248) 206-9638.
