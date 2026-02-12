Michigan Rosie the Riveter Day 2026 - 02/12/26

LANSING, Mich. — Step into a day filled with Original Rosies, U.S. Veterans, Tuskegee Airmen, and tributes to Rosies in aerospace, farming, and the skilled trades. Experience vintage planes, WWII-era singers, dynamic speakers, and a community united in gratitude.

Explore hands-on STEM activities for kids, meet inspiring leaders, visit unique vendors, and connect with manufacturers, trades workers, robotics teams, scout troops, families, students and history enthusiasts from across Michigan.

This is more than an event—it’s a celebration of courage, innovation, unity, and the unstoppable American spirit.

For more information, MIRosieDay.org

Be part of the legacy. Be inspired. Join us for the 4th Annual Michigan Rosie the Riveter Day.

3:45 pm - Parking and Arrival

4:00 pm - Vendors and Speakers

5:30 pm - Vintage Planes (weather permitting)

