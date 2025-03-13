Michigan Rosie Day 2025 - 03/13/25

LANSING, Mich. — Original Rosies, Tuskegee Airmen, dynamic speakers, several vintage planes, military and veteran recognition by Bill Welborne, USAF Chief Master Sergeant, Ret., Colors from the National Guard, STEM children’s activities, robotics teams, girl scouts, Red Cross Doughnut Dollies, 40s musicians, 1942 restored military jeep and RC military model planes, mascots, and more! Everyone welcome. For more information please visit mirosieday.carrd.co or Facebook.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook