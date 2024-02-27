Michigan Public Health Institute (MPHI) - 2/27/24

LANSING, Mich. — "Dr. Renee Branch Canady, CEO of Michigan Public Health Institute shares her vision and inspiration behind her newly published book: Room at the Table: A Leader's Guide to Advancing Health Equity and Justice." For more information please visit https://mphi.org or call (517) 324-8300.

