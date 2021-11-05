Michigan Princess Riverboats - 11/5/21

LANSING, Mich. — Chris Chamberlain, Captain of Princess Riverboat talks about giving away a $10,000 wedding aboard the Michigan Princess Riverboat! For more information please visit Michiganprincess.com or by calling 517-627-2154.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook