Michigan Marines - 07/03/25

LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Troutman shares the benefits of serving in the Marine Corps as active duty or a reservist. For more information please visit 4thmcd.marines.mil/Units/RS-Lansing or call (734) 516-4645.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook