Michigan Library Association - 5/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Scott Duimstra, Executive Director of Capital Area District Libraries talks about the Federal money coming to the Public Libraries in Michigan and what those funds will be used for. For more information please visit milibraries.org or call (517) 394-2774.

