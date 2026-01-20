Michigan Lakes and Streams Association - 1/20/26

Michigan Lakes and Streams Association (MLSA) Executive Director Melissa DeSimone discusses protecting our waterways for future generations, invites you to register for MLSA's upcoming conference, and explains how to get involved. For more information visit mymlsa.org or call (989) 831-5100.

