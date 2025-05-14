Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) - 05/14/25

LANSING, Mich. — Every month, Michiganders pay the price for the state’s crumbling roads, from blown tires to bent rims. The Fix MI State campaign’s Pothole Payback gives drivers a voice—and a chance at compensation. For more information please visit FixMIState.org or call (517) 347-8336.
