Michigan Home Shows - Jackson- 05/07/26

LANSING, Mich. — Some of best home improvement companies will be on hand at Westwood Mall to answer your questions and to help you with your home improvement project needs. For more information, please visit MichiganHomeShows.com or call (734) 320-5322.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook