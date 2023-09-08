Michigan Education Trust - 9/8/23

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Barthelmes, Marketing Manager for Michigan Education Trust talks about partnering with FOX 47 for their "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign and why it is such a great fit with their program. For more information please visit SETwithMET.com or call (800) MET-4-KID. To make a donation to this campaign please visit https://www.fox47news.com/giveabook

