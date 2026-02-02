Michigan Education Trust - 02/02/26

LANSING, Mich. — Diane Brewer, Executive Director of Michigan Education Trust (MET) at the Department of Treasury, explains how MET helps Michigan families save for future education costs and shares why starting early and staying consistent can make a lasting difference for students and parents alike. For more information, please visit Michigan.gov/MET or call (800) 638-4543.

