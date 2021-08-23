Watch
Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy - 8/23/21

Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:51:08-04

LANSING, Mich. — Jill Greenberg, Spokeswoman, and Paper McKay, Recycling Raccoon, Michigan Dept of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy, talk about their Know It Before You Throw It initiative and how they are trying to educate the public about the benefits of recycling and exactly what can be recycled. For more information, please visit www.recyclingracoons.org.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

