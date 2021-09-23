Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy - 9/23/21

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 10:18:23-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lurah Todosciuk, Office Manager of Lansing Material Recovery Facility, Emterra talks about the importance of proper recycling for the safety of workers who handle recycled materials. For more information please visit RecyclingRacoons.org

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019