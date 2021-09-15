Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy - 9/15/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lurah Todosciuk, Office Manager of Lansing Material Recovery Facility with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy talks about the importance of proper recycling for the safety of workers who handle recycled materials. For more information please visit RecyclingRacoons.org

