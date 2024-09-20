Michigan Department of Enviroment, Great Lakes, and Energy - 09/20/24

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan EGLE and the City of Lansing want to help Michiganders learn how to recycle better to improve our environment. For more information please visit RecyclingRaccoons.org and LansingRecycles.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook