Michigan Department of Corrections - 8/8/23

LANSING, Mich. — Noah Nagy, Warden at the Parnell Correctional Facility talks about how the Michigan Department of Corrections has good jobs for good people throughout Michigan, including at our local facilities in Jackson. Come out and see them this week at the Jackson County Fair at their booths in Keely Hall and the American 1 Event Center. You can also visit Michigan.gov/MDOCjobs or call (517) 335-1874.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook